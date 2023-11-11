Attock police nab 12 in anti-social elements crackdown

ATTOCK - In Attock, police arrested twelve anti-social elements, recovering a stolen horse worth Rs 3 million, 10 kg of chars, and 135 grams of heroin. Those arrested, including Waqar, Idrees, Aqib, Aamir, Fayyaz, Naheed, Shafqat, Sami, Akmal, Misbah, Waseem, and Ejaz, face charges under relevant acts and have been imprisoned. Simultaneously, a tragic incident occurred as a teenage boy named Talha, residing in Zafar Chowk Pindigheb, lost his life in a road accident involving a hiace. Despite immediate transfer to THQ Hospital Pindigheb, he succumbed to his injuries. In another development, Punjab Food Authority Attock, with the assistance of local police, arrested two individuals attempting to supply unhygienic chicken (dead hens) to eateries. Assistant Food Safety Officer Harmain Ali and Sub-Inspector Bilal Ahmad seized 300 kg of dead chicken loaded in a Suzuki van and loader rickshaw within the jurisdiction of Hazro police station.

The accused, Naz Malik and Daud Sanam, were caught in the act and subsequently arrested. Hazro police have registered an FIR, and the Punjab Food Authority discarded the dead meat. Further investigations into this incident are currently underway.