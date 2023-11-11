Saturday, November 11, 2023
Awareness program organised to curb environmental pollution

November 11, 2023
HYDERABAD - The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) organized an awareness program at the Sardar Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot Government Girls Degree College on Friday to educate the public about the increasing environmental pollution in the province, particularly in Matiari district. A large number of teachers, students, and civil society representatives participated in the event. 

District Incharge Qutub-ud-Din Dar highlighted the causes and effects of environmental pollution, and outlined the measures taken by SEPA to curb it.

At the end of the session, District Incharge Qutub-ud-Din Dar and other SEPA officials took a pledge from the participants to adopt habits that reduce environmental pollution and improve the environment.

The event was held in response to directions from SEPA Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal and Regional Incharge Hyderabad Imran Ali Abbasi.

