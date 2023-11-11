Babusar Pass closed after heavy snowfall

PESHAWAR - Babusar Pass has been closed for traffic in the wake of heavy snowfall, officials said on Friday. In response to heavy snowfall, the district administration has taken the decision to close Babusar Top in Mansehra, imposing restriction on all types of traffic. This precautionary measures aim to ensure the safety of residents and travelers in the region during adverse weather conditions. According to a spokesperson for the Mansehra Police, the recreational area of Babusar Top Road has been entirely shut down, prohibiting any movement and traffic.

Individuals planning to travel from Babu Sir Top to destinations like Gilgit and Khunjerab via the Naran Road are advised against it due to the ongoing snowfall. All the citizens are urged to use the main Karakuram Highway (KKH) Road for travel to places such as Gilgit. The district administration, in collaboration with the Mansehra Police, is actively monitoring the situation to mitigate potential risks and ensure the well-being of the public.