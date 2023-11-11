Saturday, November 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bahawalpur Police arrest drug peddler

Staff Reporter
November 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   The district police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession during a raid conducted in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil of the district. A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of the district police conducted a raid in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil of the district and arrested a drug peddler. The police have recovered 1,500 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused. The police have registered an FIR against the accused. Further probe was in process.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1699590455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023