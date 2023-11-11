Banking sector will promote economic activities in Balochistan: Governor

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday said that the banking sector in Balochistan would promote economic activities. The banking sector will play an active role in increasing its activity in the province and expanding its scope as well as bringing investment in the province, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Retail Banking Group Head of Bank Al-Falah expert Ahmed at Governor House Quetta. On this occasion, the Balochistan governor said that Balochistan was a province with its natural and mineral resources, long coastline and geographical importance. Today, the eyes of the world are on Balochistan and as a result of the ongoing development projects, it is expected that Balochistan will soon emerge as a prominent international trade hub, he maintained. He said that all national and international investors and financial institutions could find the best way for themselves by utilising the land full of profitable investment opportunities available here. The governor said that in today’s era, the development of human resources has a key position in the process of general development, but due to lack of timely attention, we have lagged behind other provinces in developing human resources. He said that various institutions and especially the banking sector could provide support in filling this gap and developing human resources according to the modern requirements of the time. In this regard, effective measures should be taken to provide education and technical trainings to the youth according to the contemporary requirements and human needs, and to make skilful them with small business and employment opportunities, he said.