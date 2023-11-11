Bilal/Hamza clinch ITF Pakistan Jrs Tennis boys doubles title

LAHORE - Pakistan’s dynamic duo, Bilal Asim (SNGPL & SICAS) and Hamza Roman, emerged title winners in the boys doubles finals of the ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday. The pair clinched the doubles title with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Huzaima Abdul Rehman. In the boys singles semifinals, Thailand’s KamonpanyakornThadapong thumped Ahtesham Humayun of Pakistan 6-3, 6-0 while Japan’s Yoshito Oda thrashed Bilal Asim 6-0, 6-0. The girls doubles final witnessed Viktoriia Sedova/Hinata Wada outpaced Anastasia Melnikova/Madina Omarova 6-3, 6-0. Today (Saturday), the boys and girls singles finals will take place. Simultaneously, the qualifying matches for the ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-2 are set to kick off.