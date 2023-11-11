Bowlers shine as Pakistan Women A beat Thailand Women Emerging

LAHORE-Pakistan Women A defeated Thailand Women Emerging by eight wickets in the first T20 of the two-match series played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

In the rain-impacted game that was reduced to 15-overs-a-side, impressive spin bowling from the home side helped restrict the visitors to 70-7, which was subsequently chased in 13.2 overs. Pakistan Women A chose to field first after winning the toss. In the stipulated 15 overs, Thailand Emerging scored 70 runs at the expense of seven wickets.

Opening batter NannapatKhoncharoenkai (22, 20b, 3x4s) chipped in some crucial runs up top. SuwananKhiaoto, who came to bat after the second wicket fell, scored 25 from 26 including three boundaries and carried the innings till the end. Pakistan skipper Rameen Shamim returned with two wickets for 11. Her fellow off-spinner Omaima Sohail was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets and giving just three runs in three overs. Left-arm spinner Saima Malik also took two wickets at the expense of five.

It took Pakistan Women A just 13.2 overs to chase the target. Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar was the leading scorer, hitting 31 from 30, including four boundaries. Kaynat Hafeez contributed with an unbeaten 20 off 27, including two fours. Omaima (16 not out, 13b, 2x4s) scored some crucial runs at the end, to take the team over the line.

KanyakornBuntahansen and OnnichaKamchomphu were the only two wicket-takers for the visiting team, taking one scalp each. The second T20 match will be played today (Saturday) at Gaddafi Stadium as the toss will be conducted at 1030 PKT and the first ball will be bowled at 1100 PKT.