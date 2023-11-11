Capital’s air quality improves after rainfall

ISLAMABAD - The air quality in the federal cap­ital recorded as moderate on Friday, with air pollut­ant levels remaining below permissible limits ac­cording to the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA). The moderation in air quality was attributed to the first rainfall of the fall season in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Pak-EPA’s daily air quality report indicated a reduction in the ratio of air pollutants, ensuring that the levels remained within permissible limits as de­fined by the national environmental quality stan­dards of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, as mandated by the Pakistan Environmental Protec­tion Act 1997.

Particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), a hazard­ous atmospheric contaminant, averaged at 24.56 mi­crograms per cubic meter. Although higher than the national environmental quality standards of 35 mi­crometers per cubic meter, the level was still deemed moderate and within acceptable limits. PM2.5 is pri­marily produced through engine combustion, in­dustrial emissions, burning garbage, and dust from non-cemented roads.

The levels of nitrogen dioxide and sulfur di­oxide (NO2 & SO2) also remained below the de­fined standards, mainly originating from industrial emissions. NO2 measured at 7.53 micrograms per cubic meter, while SO2 measured at 13.5 micro­grams per cubic meter.

EPA officials pointed out that increased vehicular emissions were a significant contributor to the de­cline in air quality, while industrial emissions had decreased due to the implementation of carbon-ab­sorbing advanced technology in various steel manu­facturing units.