Capital’s air quality improves after rainfall

ISLAMABAD - The air quality in the federal capital recorded as moderate on Friday, with air pollutant levels remaining below permissible limits according to the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA). The moderation in air quality was attributed to the first rainfall of the fall season in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
The Pak-EPA’s daily air quality report indicated a reduction in the ratio of air pollutants, ensuring that the levels remained within permissible limits as defined by the national environmental quality standards of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, as mandated by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.
Particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), a hazardous atmospheric contaminant, averaged at 24.56 micrograms per cubic meter. Although higher than the national environmental quality standards of 35 micrometers per cubic meter, the level was still deemed moderate and within acceptable limits. PM2.5 is primarily produced through engine combustion, industrial emissions, burning garbage, and dust from non-cemented roads.
The levels of nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide (NO2 & SO2) also remained below the defined standards, mainly originating from industrial emissions. NO2 measured at 7.53 micrograms per cubic meter, while SO2 measured at 13.5 micrograms per cubic meter.
EPA officials pointed out that increased vehicular emissions were a significant contributor to the decline in air quality, while industrial emissions had decreased due to the implementation of carbon-absorbing advanced technology in various steel manufacturing units.