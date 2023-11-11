Car lifter arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

ISLAMABAD - Shalimar police station officials, following the special directions of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, have arrested a former jailbird car lifter involved in numerous vehicle lifting activities. The accused, Bilal Iqbal, was apprehended, and a stolen vehicle, weapon with ammunition, and the crime vehicle were recovered from his possession. The intensified crackdown against criminal elements involved in bike and car lifting incidents aims to eliminate crime from the city, according to a public relations officer. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis. Additionally, the Noon police team arrested two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities. Fazal Hussain and Musa Khan were apprehended, and snatch cash worth Rs 3 lac was recovered from their possession.