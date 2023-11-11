China pushes back G-7 'interference' in Taiwan, South China Sea

China called on the G-7 nations on Friday to cease “interfering in the internal affairs” of other countries, including Taiwan.

"China firmly opposes the G-7's actions in undermining China's sovereignty and interfering in China's internal affairs," said Wang Wenbin, spokesman of China's Foreign Ministry.

The G-7 countries, on Wednesday, voiced “serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas” and strongly opposed any "unilateral attempts" to alter the status quo through "force or coercion."

"We reaffirm importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to security and prosperity in the international community and call for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues," the G-7 top diplomats said at the end of their two-day summit in Japan.

They extended support for Taiwan’s “meaningful participation in international organizations, including in the World Health Assembly and WHO technical meetings.”

However, in Beijing, Wang said: "We urge the G-7 to abide by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, as well as the basic norms of international relations, manage their own affairs, and stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries under any pretext or in any name."

Wang called the South China Sea 2016 ruling "illegal, invalid, and has no binding force."

"The key to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits lies in adhering to the one-China principle," said Wang, according to the Beijing-based daily Global Times.

China considers Taiwan as a "breakaway province" while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949, enjoying full diplomatic relations with at least 14 nations.

Beijing dubs Taiwan's "secessionist activities and the connivance and support from the US" as the "biggest threat" to cross-straits peace.