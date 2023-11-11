CM Baqar directs health, livestock depts to take emergency steps to prevent Congo virus

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Baqar keeping in view the recent outbreak of the Congo virus in Balochistan has directed the health and livestock departments to take precautionary measures in our bordering districts.

The CM said that the recent outbreak of the Congo Virus in Baluchistan raises concerns for bordering districts of Sindh such as Dadu, Shahdadkot, Kashmore, and Jacobabad being in proximity to Balochistan, face potential risks due to frequent cross-border movement. Justice Baqar said that the main transmission routes of the Congo Virus include ticks from livestock and close contact with infected animals or humans. He directed the provincial Health Department and Livestock department to intensify surveillance, particularly in the bordering district and tehsil adjoining Balochistan. The interim CM directed the health and livestock departments and the district administration to start Public awareness campaigns about preventive measures, including the use of insect repellents and protective clothing, besides monitoring of livestock markets, especially in border areas.

Justice Baqar directed the health and livestock department to Coordinate with Balochistan’s health and other concerned officials for real-time updates and start joint containment efforts.

Justice Baqar directed the health and livestock department to Coordinate with Balochistan's health and other concerned officials for real-time updates and start joint containment efforts.

The CM directed the health department to equip local hospitals with necessary diagnostic tools and treatment protocols for the Congo Virus.