Saturday, November 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court acquits Ata Tarar in police station attack case

Court acquits Ata Tarar in police station attack case
Web Desk
1:58 PM | November 11, 2023
National

 A local court on Saturday acquitted PML-N’s Ata Tarar and others, who were nominated in a police station attack case.

Civil Judge Asif Gul’s court acquitted the Muslim League-Nawaz leader and other co-accused of attacking Alipur Chattha police. An FIR was filed at Alipur Chattha police station against Tarar and other accused.

After the court decision, talking to media, PML-N leader alleged that the case was registered against him on the orders of former federal ministers Shaikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhry. “After my arrest Fawad Chaudhry said that he will not allow me out of jail before three years,” Tarar said.

“Those who were claiming to keep me in jail are behind the bars themselves now,” he said.

Talking on the election he called the matter of the PML-N’s electoral alliance with other parties as premature. “The PML-N leadership will visit Baluchistan. We have started enlistment of the party’s election candidates in Punjab,” he added.

PM Kakar reaches Riyadh to attaend OIC summit

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1699676343.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023