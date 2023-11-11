Court orders modern techniques to find ‘missing persons’

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the authorities to use modern techniques to find the missing persons. The SHC’s ruling came during the hearing of a case of four missing persons including a girl.

The court observed that the authorities failed to find the missing persons despite the fact that several meetings were held by the JITs over the issue. Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto of SHC directed the concerned authorities to use modern techniques to find the missing persons.

The public prosecutor sought some time to submit the reports as he said that the attempts are being made to recover the missing persons.

The prosecutor told the court that 16 meetings of JIT and four meetings of provincial task force have been held so far over the same issue. The court sought the reports by the police, home ministry and federal government by the second week of December.