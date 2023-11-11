Dar seeks in-camera briefing for Senators on terror incidents

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the House in the Senate Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday sought an in-camera briefing from the caretaker federal government over the recent terrorism incidents in the country, blaming Pakistan’s alleged uturn in policy in 2018 and subsequent release of hardcore TTP militants for spike in terrorism in the country.

Speaking in the Senate, PML-N leader and leader of the house Ishaq Dar said that terrorism resurfaced in the country following this policy U-turn. He went on to say that they should not wait till the next government seizes powers as a result of February 8 elections as the issue of terrorism was serious in nature. “The caretaker government should give us (senators) an in-camera briefing so that we can suggest measures to curb the menace of terrorism.” Referring to the operation Zarb-e-Azb launched in North Waziristan when PML-N was in power in 2014, the leader of the house said it was a difficult decision. He said a financing of Rs 100 billion per year was required for it. Initially it was expected to conclude in a year but ultimately it took around four years, he added. He also mentioned operation Radd ul Fisad launched to eliminate terrorist sleeper cells across the country.

PML-N leader Dar said that statistics would speak that terrorism incidents decreased in the country from 2013 to 2017. He, however, said that the country witnessed surge in terrorism after a change of policy in 2018. He said following Taliban’s return to power, a high profile visit from Pakistan to Afghanistan took place. “It did not stop here. Hundreds of hardened terrorists were released under the understanding of Pakistan reached with Kabul”, he said. Earlier PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the country in the first half of 2023, saw a total of 271 attacks claiming 389 lives and 656 injured.

“There is no improvement in the second half”, he remarked. He underlined that the increase of direct attacks on the personnel and installations of the Armed Forces follows the caretaker government’s decision to repatriate illegal Afghans from Pakistan. He said that the caretaker government took such an important policy decision, which didn’t come under its ambit. Former chairman Senate Rabbani said another reason perhaps could be due to CPEC as the western powers that seek to contain China were destabilising Pakistan. He said for these powers India has become the number one state of the region that could be used for the containment of China.