Dead body of cabbie found

KARACHI - A dead body was found in the bushes near Safoora Sameera Chowk in Karachi. The slain person was identified as Shahzeb who was a cabbie. As per the details, the cab driver picked up a passenger from Hyderabad and dropped him off in Karachi. Then he picked up another passenger from Gulzar Hijri. Shahzeb’s father said that on the day of the incident, he spoke to his son last time at Maghrib. But when he contacted him later, his phone was switched off along with the tracker. The father said that the family traced the previous location of the cab. They rushed there and found the car. But there was blood in the car. He said they found Shahzeb’s body in the bushes at a considerable distance.