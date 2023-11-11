DHA metered water supply connections

As a statutory body, both the Cantonment Board and DHA are empowered to collect prop­erty tax, water charges, security, conservation charges, etc., from residents living in their area of jurisdiction.

This simultaneously places upon them the responsibility to provide basic services, install wa­ter metres, upgrade the electrici­ty distribution system, such as the replacement of overhead trans­mission lines to an underground system, provide security, etc., from taxes and charges collected from residents located in their re­spective areas. As it is, the proper­ty tax, conservancy charges, wa­ter charges, etc., collected by these two statutory bodies are much higher than those levied by the city or municipal administration and the provincial governments.

Seeking additional charges for the installation of metered wa­ter units or other such upgrades is unjustified and a unilateral de­mand. Taxes collected from resi­dents are used to provide these services. There should be a system of checks and balances to protect the rights of civilian residents in these localities. The imported Chi­nese-made Metered Water Units being installed cost about Rs5,000 to Rs8,000 per unit, but DHA La­hore is collecting Rs50,000 from each One-Kanal resident.

In any case, there should be some consideration for senior citizen residents, especially those above 70 years of age, who are al­ready facing hardships and un­able to meet expenses.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.