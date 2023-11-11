DPO holds open kutchery

SIALKOT - District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an open kutchery at the Airport police station on Friday. The SHO, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases and a large number of local residents attended the kutchery. The DPO issued orders on the spot to officers concerned to redress the complaints of the citizens on priority basis. He said that departmental action had started against officers who were neglecting their duties. “The aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems at their doorsteps,” he added.