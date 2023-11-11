Drug peddler held, hashish recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish, ice and illegal weapons from his possession in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Saddar Police Station Khabab Wali Baloch while carrying out operations against criminal elements arrested notorious drug dealer Yousuf Khan son of Rais Khan resident of Taj Colony and recovered 1340 grams of hashish, 372 grams of ice.