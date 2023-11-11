DS Polo/Sheikhoo reach main final of JS Bank Memorial Polo

LAHORE-DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel clinched a spot in the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by JS Bank, after a gripping clash that saw them edge out Remounts by 10½-9 here at the Jinnah Polo Field on Friday.

In attendance for this occasion were Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Maj (R) Ali Taimur, Country Head of JS Bank Hamud Rajput, Regional Head of JS Bank Majid Qureshi, Team Leader Kashif Butt, as well as club members and their families.

Nicholas Roberts emerged as the day’s hero, delivering a phenomenal polo performance and contributing impressive six goals for DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel, which held a half-goal handicap advantage. Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas added to the triumph with a brace, while Osman Aziz Anwar and Daniyal Sheikh each converted one goal. On the opposing side, Remounts’ Abelenda showcased skill with four goals, Swr Naeem thrashed in three, and Shahid Imran struck two.

In another thrilling encounter of the day, Master Paints defeated Barry’s Polo by 7-6. AmirrezaBehboudi proved instrumental, firing in five fabulous goals for Master Paints, while Agha Musa Ali Khan added a field goal and they also secured a timeout goal. For Barry’s Polo, Raja Jalal Arslan struck four goals, and Naveed Sheikh and Maisam Haider each hit one goal. The finals will be played on Sunday (Nov 12, 2023).