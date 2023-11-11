NEW DELHI - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a marathon diplomatic push Friday in India after a whirlwind Middle East trip and G7 talks, saying Israel’s pauses in its Gaza offensive would “save lives” but more was needed. “Far too many Palestinians have been killed,” Blinken said in New Delhi, his last stop before heading home, where he repeated US support for ally Israel but was firm that more aid had to reach civilians in Gaza. Blinken’s trip has included South Korea, a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan -- which sought to find common ground on the Gaza conflict -- and the Middle East, where he visited Israel and the occupied West Bank. Israel announced on Thursday pauses in its battle against Hamas to formalise an arrangement that has already seen tens of thousands of Palestinians flee devastation in northern Gaza, steps Blinken said “will save lives”. Fighting has raged in northern Gaza since gunmen from the Islamist group Hamas poured over the border into Israel and, according to Israeli officials, killed 1,400 people and seized about 240 hostages in the worst attack in the country’s history.