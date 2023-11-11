Financial Survival

In times like these when every Rupee counts, how do you balance your family’s monthly budget?

This is the question on everyone’s minds.

With the never-ending increase in prices of everyday items, electricity and petrol, well, you know what I am talking about, it has become imperative that we look carefully at everything we spend money on and see where savings can be achieved.

This is the only way you can survive financially. Instead of always feeling upset or stressed about the increase in prices, you should try and be pro-active and find innovative ways of saving money.

In an earlier article, we spoke about doing a monthly expenditure budget to get a handle on how much money you need to cover your expenses. I am sharing a very simple format for what a budget for family should look like and suggest that you do this as the first step of our cost saving strategies.