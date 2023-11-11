Fly Jinnah increases flight frequency on three key routes

KARACHI-Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced an increase in its flight frequency on three key routes within its network. Starting from November 15, 2023, the airline will offer daily flights between Karachi and Quetta, Quetta and Islamabad, in addition to thrice daily flights between Karachi and Lahore.

According to the statement issued on Friday, this expansion demonstrates Fly Jinnah’s unwavering commitment to its customers, focusing on offering its customers a seamless travel experience with more connectivity and convenience. By increasing the frequency of these routes, Fly Jinnah aims to cater to the growing demand for accessible and affordable air travel, statement stated.

The carrier currently operates a fleet of three modern Airbus A320 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single-aisle aircraft in the world. Extra comfort to passengers, with the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin have been added to it. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. On top of that, passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches and meals from the on-board “SkyCafe” menu at affordable prices.

As a testament to its dedication and service quality, Fly Jinnah recently received a prestigious award from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for its outstanding contribution to the aviation industry.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-00-00-35) or through travel agencies.