Friends of police youth internship course concludes

MULTAN - The 15th day ongoing ‘Friends of police youth internship course’ held at police lines was concluded here on Friday. The students from schools and colleges participated in the internship course. SSP Operations Muhammad Imran awarded certificates to the students after the course. The students were informed about police lines, police stations, front desk, police service centres, police protection centres, police apps and other sections of police. The incharge of each department gave lectures to the students about their department. SSP Operations Muhammad Imran while addressing the students said that the purpose of the youth internship was to make youth aware of all the police departments and the facilities provided to the citizens.