Govt urged to cancel fake CNICs issued to foreigners in Ghalanai

Mohmand - Activists of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Mohmand chapter on Friday staged a protest rally claiming the issuance of bogus domicile certificates and Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to foreigners in Ghalanai and urged the government to cancel all these fake domiciles and ID cards.

The protest rally was taken out from Capt Roohullah Sports Stadium and culminated at Mohmand Press Club. Addressing the protesters PPP district General Secretary Waheed Mohmand, S her Azam, Sartaj Khan, Raees Khan, Shah Hussain and others said that the total population of district Mohmand is at least five lakh while the domicile holders are about 1.2 million.

The PPP leaders welcomed the government policy to evacuate the foreigners having no legal documents till December 31. “The rights of Mohmand’s residents are being usurped with issuance of fake domicile and identity cards,” said Waheed.

He said that Afghan citizens Mirwais, Laiq Khan, Hameed Kochey etc have obtained the leases of valuable nephrite, chromites and marbles’ mountains in Mohmand district. He alleged that former MNA and Senator of the tribal district were also involved in the verification of bogus CNICs and domicile certificates of Afghan nationals due to their personal benefits.

They claimed that about 277 fake ID cards were issued to the Afghan refugees only in district Mohmand. PPP leader said that the educated youth of our district are jobless while most of the local jobs are occupied by fake domicile holder Afghanis. They added that most of the Afghan nomads including some foreigners have obtained domicile certificates and CNICs.

PPP Mohmand GS Waheed Mohmand said that some foreigners, mostly Afghan nationals have obtained precious minerals’ leases through fake domicile certificates. The PPP leaders added that minerals of worth millions of rupees are in possession of lease holders.