Hard work and community bonds vital for sporting success: Jahangir Khan

LAHORE-Former squash world champion and living legend, Jahangir Khan, emphasized the significance of hard work and discipline in achieving success in any sport. He noted that beyond individual achievements, sports play a pivotal role in uniting society and fostering community bonds.

Jahangir Khan shared these insights during a dinner hosted by South Asia Taekwondo Federation President, Omar Saeed, in honor of Prof Kyu Seok Lee, President of the Asian Taekwondo Union. The event, attended by notable figures such as Kook Hyun Jung, Technical Delegate of the 5th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Championship, and PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua, celebrated the commitment to the promotion and development of taekwondo.

Expressing gratitude for the support from both government institutions and private sectors, especially Combaxx Sports, Jahangir Khan highlighted the need for continued collaboration to elevate the status of taekwondo in the country. He encouraged other institutions to contribute through sponsorships, reinforcing the sport’s growth.

Prof Kyu Seok Lee extended his best wishes for the continued growth of taekwondo in member countries, including Pakistan. He commended the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation for hosting a remarkable championship, expressing his appreciation for the meticulous arrangements made by PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua and his team.

In conclusion, souvenirs and awards were distributed by South Asia Taekwondo Federation President Omar Saeed to the esteemed guests, marking the evening as a celebration of shared commitment to the development and prosperity of taekwondo.

Prof Kyu Seok Lee expressed his intent to visit Pakistan again in the near future, solidifying the positive impact of the event on international collaboration in the realm of taekwondo.