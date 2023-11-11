Haris stresses urgency of steps to enhance security measures at all levels

KARACHI-The Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons, Sindh Brig (R) Haris Nawaz, convened a special meeting on Friday to assess the law and order situation in the province, with a focus on matters related to the repatriation of illegal immigrants and foreign nationals.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Sindh Home Department, Karachi Police, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), and various intelligence agencies, as well as a representative from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The Home Minister commended the roles of various departments and institutions, especially the Rangers, Police, and district administration, in providing facilities and accommodations for the returning migrants.

He instructed to expedite the deportation process and proposed holding a follow-up meeting every Tuesday to monitor the progress of repatriating illegal immigrants. During the meeting, it was reported that the Finance Department Sindh has disbursed the estimated funds necessary for the ongoing repatriation process in the province. Stressing the importance of transparency in all expenses related to the illegal immigrants’ evacuation process, the Home Minister emphasised strict adherence to the rules and regulations governing these expenses and suggested devising a mechanism to ensure transparency.

The city police chief briefed the Home Minister on overall law and order issues, particularly street crimes. The Home Minister highlighted the government’s primary responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of the people and maintain peace. He urged the relevant authorities to take all possible measures to ensure the smooth flow of daily life, economic activities, and a peaceful environment. He also stressed the need for enhanced security measures at all levels, in coordination with police, rangers, and intelligence services.

The meeting also discussed the issue of drug trafficking in the city, especially within educational institutions. While reviewing the police progress report on actions and arrests against drug cartels, the Home Minister instructed to intensify ongoing operations against those involved in drug trade and their supporters. The Home Minister received a security briefing on Chinese nationals working on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other initiatives. He emphasised that ensuring foolproof security for Chinese nationals involved in all development projects, including CPEC and Non-CPEC ventures, was a top priority. Therefore, robust security measures must be guaranteed.