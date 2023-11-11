ICP streamlines driving licence process

Islamabad-In response to directives from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police are taking proactive measures to enhance road safety and facilitate the driving license application process. A public relations officer stated on Friday that during October and November, 4510 individuals faced hurdles in obtaining their driving licenses.

Emphasizing the importance of familiarizing oneself with traffic laws, the Islamabad Capital Police encourages prospective license holders to approach the process with thorough preparation. Applicants must ensure that their residential address in Islamabad matches their national identity card before visiting the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic office with two copies of their ID.

The initial step involves a comprehensive medical examination conducted by the police medical team, covering both physical health and visual acuity. Upon passing the medical examination, candidates receive a learner’s license valid for six months. After completing a 40-day learning period, applicants can undertake the final driving test, evaluating both traffic law knowledge and driving skills at the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Office.

All stages of the test adhere to merit, transparency, and international standards. Successful candidates promptly receive their driving licenses. Those who do not pass the initial attempt can reattempt the test after a waiting period specified by the licensing authority.

Islamabad Capital Police urges aspiring drivers to approach the process with comprehensive preparation for a smooth and efficient experience.