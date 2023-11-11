IHC suspends PCATP chief’s show cause notices to architects

ISLAMABAD-While addressing a petition challenging the legality of Chairman Arif Changezi and other Executive Committee members of the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the show cause notices issued by Changezi to Architect Jahangir Khan Sherpao and others.

Justice Babar Sattar, a single-member bench at the IHC, conducted the hearing based on a writ of quo warranto filed by the prominent architect Usman Mirza against Chairman Arif Changezi and the Executive Committee of the PCATP.

Advocate Supreme Court Umer Ijaz Gilani, representing architect Usman Mirza, informed the court that the current PCATP body was elected through an illegal election, an issue already under adjudication before the IHC.

The petitioner alleges that Chairman Arif Changezi secured office by rigging the online elections earlier this year. Documents presented to the court reveal the IT company conducting the elections admitted to the system being hacked, and results being unreliable. Changezi, running for a second term, took advantage and declared himself the winner.

Despite the ongoing legality dispute, PCATP functionaries have assumed office and taken penal action against architects questioning the election’s legitimacy.

After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Babar Sattar issued notices to respondents on a fresh writ of quo warranto. The Federation and respondents are required to file parawise comments before the next hearing.

In a prior petition by different architects, the FIA reported tracing the hacking location to Chairman Arif Changezi’s Karachi address. Changezi defended himself, claiming to cast a vote on behalf of a constituent who shared her password.

Last week, IHC suspended show cause notices issued by Chairman Changezi to Architect Jahangir Khan Sherpao and others challenging his election.

The court noted conflict of interest and political victimization, granting a stay order. All related cases will be heard together on December 12.