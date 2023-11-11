India violating Int’l laws, conventions in IIOJK: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference says India is an established violator of human rights and is continuously trampling the international laws and conventions in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, it deplored that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has usurped all basic rights of the people of occupied Kashmir.

The APHC leaders said the Hindutva-inspired Modi regime revoked Kashmir’s special status in August 2019 and settling the Indian Hindus in the occupied territory in flagrant violation of the international laws and the UN resolutions.

They pointed out that India is using black laws to arrest the Kashmiris to punish them for challenging its illegal occupation of their homeland.

They lamented that India has long been preventing the Kashmiris from exercising their internationally-recognized right to self-determination.

The statements said that the Modi regime must be punished for violating international laws and agreements in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today.

The troops cordoned off Parigam area of the district and launched massive searches.

The troops also fired several bullets at different places in the area.