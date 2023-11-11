Islamabad admin launches anti-dengue fumigation drive

ISLAMABAD-Facing a significant upswing in dengue cases, Islamabad’s city administration has undertaken a robust anti-dengue fumigation initiative. Overseen by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and the Director of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation, health teams are strategically conducting fogging operations across the city. The targeted areas include residential zones, schools, slums, gardens, parks, and various public spaces.

Residents are earnestly urged to collaborate with authorities in curbing the dengue virus by taking preventive measures such as wearing protective clothing, using mosquito repellent, and eliminating stagnant water around homes.

The anti-dengue fogging campaign is an integral part of the city’s broader efforts to combat dengue fever. These efforts encompass raising public awareness about dengue and its prevention, enhancing sanitation conditions in the city, eliminating potential mosquito breeding grounds, and ensuring that dengue patients receive appropriate treatment in government hospitals.

Simultaneously, the city administration has called upon the private sector to join forces in the fight against dengue fever. Businesses and organizations are urged to implement measures to prevent mosquito breeding on their premises, thereby contributing to the overall community effort.

The anticipated impact of the anti-dengue fogging drive is substantial. By effectively reducing the mosquito population through targeted measures, the campaign aims to minimize the likelihood of individuals being bitten by infected mosquitoes, consequently decreasing the spread of the disease. Coupled with other proactive measures, such as awareness campaigns, sanitation improvements, and eliminating breeding grounds, the city administration is actively working towards creating an environment less conducive to mosquito proliferation.

The comprehensive anti-dengue fogging drive underscores the city administration’s commitment to safeguarding the residents of Islamabad from the serious threats posed by dengue fever.