Jamal Shah for preservation of cultural heritage with cooperation of provincial governments

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah on Friday said that our cultural heritage is very rich and we intend to work for its preservation with the cooperation of provincial governments. He said this while talking to media, along with the Secretary Karachi Press Club (KPC), Shoaib Ahmed, prominent artist and anchor Huma Mir and others, during a visit to the Karachi Press Club here.

Syed Jamal Shah said that the projection of our rich heritage sites would attract the local as well as foreign tourists. It will also help to create awareness among our future generations about our rich culture and heritage, he added. Speaking about his visit to KPC, he said that his relationship with the Karachi Press Club was old and was feeling the KPC very close to his heart. Syed Jamal Shah said that he considered culture a blessing connecting an individual to the homeland and no country could progress and develop without strong cultural identity. To a questioner, he told that there was a need to develop more cinemas in the country with an affordable tickets and better facilities. Production of more films will create more job opportunities and film is a very strong medium for projection and promotion of our culture and to educate people, he added. Earlier, the minister held a meeting with the Governing Body of the KPC.

President KPC Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary KPC Shoaib Ahmed along with the members of the KPC Governing Body briefed the minister regarding the problems which are being confronted by the journalists and different projects being executed at the KPC. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Jamal Shah said that the children should be informed about the homeland where they were born so as to make them a well-informed decision maker of the future. He said that a dedicated heritage television channel would be launched for the promotion of regional literature in the country as a platform to our children to learn about the rich cultural heritage of the country. Later, the federal minister was also presented a souvenir by the President and Secretary of the KPC.