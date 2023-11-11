JI demands level playing field for all parties

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded to remove all the four provincial governors and interim governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to ensure level playing field for all political forces.

The JI Karachi Ameer made the demand at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq -- the JI Karachi headquarters -- here on Friday. He was flanked by JI leaders Raja Arif Sultan, Munim Zaffar, Zahid Askari, Sohaib Ahmed, Qazi Sadaruddin and Imran Shahid.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the interim governments have lost their basis for existence as they failed to hold elections within the constitutional timeframe and all the governors are politicized. The PML-N holds it’s meetings in the Punjab Governor House, he highlighted while elaborating that all the governors have political affiliations.

He further said that the date for elections has been announced and the Election Commission of Pakistan has claimed that the polls will be crystal clear and transparent.

In this backdrop, he maintained, the head of one political party was languishing in a jail, while the other was enjoying the royal welcome in the country despite being convicted by a court of law. The prevailing scenario clearly indicates that a particular party is being facilitated for the next government, he said.

He demanded the authorities to take returning officers and district returning officers only from the judiciary and that from various provinces in order to ensure transparency.

He also demanded of the ECP to rectify voter lists as per the data available with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

On the occasion, he lambasted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan People Party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and other political parties who betrayed Karachi and Karachiites in the name of census.

The MQM should have told Karachiites why it was begging PML-N and the PPP for seats, he said, adding that the party once again intended to betray Karachiites. The consortium of feudal lords and those who called each others RAW agents can’t put Karachi on the right track, he said.

The JI leader further said that 35 million Karachiites will take revenge against slashing the population of Karachi to half in the next general elections.

He said that the JI will launch a fresh phase of the mass contact campaign with effect from November 15. Under the campaign, youth membership will be launched apart from door to door contacts, social media awareness drives, events in all towns.

He said the JI’s Bano Qabil program is undergoing as youth empowerment is in the priority of the JI’s agenda.

Talking about the situation in Gaza, he said that Hamas has proved that Israel can’t defeat it as all Talavive can do is bombing innocent children.

He said that Muslim powers in the world should support Hamas with all available resources.