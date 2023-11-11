Korean Embassy unites 2023 GKS scholars at Islamabad reunion

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Korea in Pakistan orchestrated a reunion for participants of the 2023 Global Korea Scholarships (GKS), offering a platform for alumni to share their experiences in Korea and discuss the profound impact of this academic journey on their professional paths.

Dignitaries, including Ambassador Park Kijun of Korea in Pakistan, Kashif Jehan (Director for Scholarships at the Higher Education Commission), and Ahtisham Hussain (Head of the Department of Korean Language and Culture), graced the 2023 GKS Reunion. The event featured insightful presentations by GKS alumni, showcasing the diverse experiences gained during their academic pursuits in Korea.

Ambassador Park Kijun expressed sincere appreciation for each student and highlighted the critical role that cultural and educational exchanges play in strengthening bilateral relations. He conveyed optimism about the future contributions of the Global Korea Scholarships program to enhancing ties between the Republic of Korea and Pakistan, emphasizing its positive impact on diplomatic relations and mutual understanding.

This commitment signifies the unwavering dedication to the ongoing success and positive influence of the scholarship program on fostering stronger ties between the two nations.