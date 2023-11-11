KP Lok Mela wins appreciation of foreign, domestic visitors

PESHAWAR-The pavilion of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Tourism Authority (KP CTA), at the ongoing Lok Mela in Shakarparian, Islamabad, has received praise and appreciation from both foreign and domestic visitors. The ten-day Lok Mela has been organized by the KP CTA and the National Heritage and Culture Division in Islamabad. KP CTA is participating in the event with the aim of projecting a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and informing the world about the rich cultural and traditional heritage of the province. KP CTA has also arranged a traditional hujra (a common sitting place) where visitors can enjoy traditional music. People are also enjoying traditional Khattak Dance and Rabab music in the hujra. A total of 30 stalls have been set up by KP CTA showcasing products from artisans of Abbottabad, D I Khan, Charsadda, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Chitral, Manshera, and merged tribal districts. Visitors are enjoying foods from various regions at stalls offering traditional cuisines, including Chapli Kabab, Karahi, Tikka Boti, and various traditional dishes established by KP CTA. A special segment of the pavilion is the famous Qissa Khawani Bazar, where visitors can enjoy Qehwa (green tea with sugar) and storytelling alongside beautifully displayed items made of brass by expert craftsmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The traditional items displayed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pavilion include wax paintings, pottery, Mughal art, Charsadda Chappal and Khaddi, woodwork, Chitrali cap, Hazara phulkari and bags, Swati Shawl, truck art, handicrafts, stone mosaics, calligraphy, straw work, stone decoration pieces, dry fruits, sugarcane juice, and traditional Khyber Pakhtunkhwa items. KP CTA also providing information about the province via different promotional Videos showcasing various tourist attractions and traditional cuisines and artisans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also screened. Stalls displaying items from merged districts and Kalash are also part of the pavilion. The aim of Lok Mela is to bring artists and artisans together on a platform that enables them to introduce their work and art to the world. The event will also help artisans explore new markets for their work and find opportunities for growth and development. KP CTA is providing necessary assistance and support to artisans to achieve this objective. The most enchanting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night will be held on November 12 (Sunday), at Lok Virsa Islamabad, aiming to promote cultural traditions among people. It is worth mentioning that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pavilion secured the first position in the last mega event held in Islamabad.