Lok Mela’s traditional shawls, shoes steal spotlight

ISLAMABAD-Amidst the ongoing 10-day ‘Lok Mela’ folk festival, stalls featuring colorful traditional hand-made shawls and ‘Khusa’ footwear are proving to be major attractions for a diverse audience. The festival, captivating people from all walks of life, showcases stalls from Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and KPK, where traditional dresses, particularly hand-made wool shawls, are selling briskly and capturing the attention of customers.

One seller, belonging to Punjab, emphasizes that Punjabi traditional dresses are incomplete without the intricately embroidered Khosa. The prices of these handmade footwear are reasonable, and the designs are fashionable, making them a significant draw for female customers.

The ‘Lok Mela’ not only serves as a vibrant celebration of cultures but also provides entertainment and employment opportunities for many people, as noted by an artistic work-related seller from Punjab. Visitors, both local and foreign, are drawn to the unique designs and durability of traditional Khosa footwear.

Each province has curated its own culturally rich pavilion, showcasing indigenous folk heritage. However, the preference for buying traditional Khosa footwear, known for its unique design and hand-made durability, is evident among the festival-goers.

The festival also proves to be an economic opportunity for underprivileged craftspeople, providing them a platform to exhibit their skills. Visitors praise the variety of offerings, including Sindhi and Gilgit-Baltistan embroidery, Ajrak, block printing, and traditional shawls, highlighting the festival’s significance in preserving and promoting traditional crafts.

The ‘Mela’ not only offers economic opportunities but also serves as a source of joy and cultural exchange, as expressed by a female customer purchasing a Pashto-related traditional dress for her daughters.

The festival’s stalls showcase the diversity and richness of Pakistan’s traditional crafts, with products like Punjabi Khussa shoes gaining appreciation for their intricate embroidery, comfort, and unique designs.

The ‘Lok Mela’ stands out not only as a marketplace but also as a cultural extravaganza, providing a unique blend of entertainment, economic opportunities, and a celebration of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.