Saturday, November 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Malaysian team visits Punjab Pavilion at Lok Mela

APP
November 11, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -  A Malaysian delegation, led by Dr. Ajlal Hussain Shah, visited the Punjab Pavilion at the Lok Mela on Friday. The Di­rector of the Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed, welcomed the delegation, providing a detailed briefing on the stalls and handicrafts.

Waqar emphasized that the folk fair aimed to promote and pre­serve the province’s arts, crafts, culture, folk music, and storytell­ing skills. He suggested organiz­ing similar fairs in other provinc­es in the future.

Highlighting the significance of Punjab’s handicrafts, Assistant Director of PAC Muhammad Sule­man mentioned that folk music and handicrafts in the Punjab Pa­vilion entertained visitors from morning to night. Foreign guests enjoyed Saag roti and lassi at the stalls.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1699676343.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023