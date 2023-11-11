Malaysian team visits Punjab Pavilion at Lok Mela

RAWALPINDI - A Malaysian delegation, led by Dr. Ajlal Hussain Shah, visited the Punjab Pavilion at the Lok Mela on Friday. The Director of the Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed, welcomed the delegation, providing a detailed briefing on the stalls and handicrafts.
Waqar emphasized that the folk fair aimed to promote and preserve the province’s arts, crafts, culture, folk music, and storytelling skills. He suggested organizing similar fairs in other provinces in the future.
Highlighting the significance of Punjab’s handicrafts, Assistant Director of PAC Muhammad Suleman mentioned that folk music and handicrafts in the Punjab Pavilion entertained visitors from morning to night. Foreign guests enjoyed Saag roti and lassi at the stalls.