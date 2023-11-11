Malaysian team visits Punjab Pavilion at Lok Mela

RAWALPINDI - A Malaysian delegation, led by Dr. Ajlal Hussain Shah, visited the Punjab Pavilion at the Lok Mela on Friday. The Di­rector of the Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed, welcomed the delegation, providing a detailed briefing on the stalls and handicrafts.

Waqar emphasized that the folk fair aimed to promote and pre­serve the province’s arts, crafts, culture, folk music, and storytell­ing skills. He suggested organiz­ing similar fairs in other provinc­es in the future.

Highlighting the significance of Punjab’s handicrafts, Assistant Director of PAC Muhammad Sule­man mentioned that folk music and handicrafts in the Punjab Pa­vilion entertained visitors from morning to night. Foreign guests enjoyed Saag roti and lassi at the stalls.