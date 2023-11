Sialkot - A man was killed while another got serious injuries when nine people opened fire in Gopipur area of Satrah police station over the dispute of demolition of a wall. According to reports, accused Waqas, Zubair, Hamad, Naveed, Atif, Maqsood and others opened fire at Javed and Nawaz; as a result, the both were seriously injured and they were moved to hospital. Javed succumbed to his injuries on the way while Nawaz is undergoing treatment.