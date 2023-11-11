Saturday, November 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MCL completes 52,615 square feet of patchwork on city roads

Agencies
November 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has successfully completed 52,615 square feet of patchwork on the city’s repairable roads. MCL Administrator Rafia Haider directed the Services Wing on Friday to work for betterment of the city. Under the supervision of MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed, all zonal officers are actively involved in the field. Work for the maintenance of over 3,600 streetlights in various zones had also been carried out. Furthermore, removal of 1,120 posters and banners from 180 locations and removal of wall-chalking from 140 locations had been achieved. Along with the removal of cables from 25 locations, 25 manholes were covered and maintained.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1699590455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023