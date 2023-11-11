Meeting discusses Kalam, Ashoran power projects

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to Kalam and Ashoran Micro Hydel Power Projects.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, District Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai, concerned officials, area elders and representatives of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme.

The meeting discussed problems and administrative matters of these hydropower projects, and the needed assistance to resolve difficulties. Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Malakand directed Assistant Commissioner Behrain to install electricity meters in the area in collaboration with team of SRSP .