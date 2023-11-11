Saturday, November 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Meeting discusses Kalam, Ashoran power projects

APP
November 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Commissioner Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to Kalam and Ashoran Micro Hydel Power Projects.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, District Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai, concerned officials, area elders and representatives of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme.

The meeting discussed problems and administrative matters of these hydropower projects, and the needed assistance to resolve difficulties. Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Malakand directed Assistant Commissioner Behrain to install electricity meters in the area in collaboration with team of SRSP .

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1699590455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023