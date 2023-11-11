Minister stresses role of parents, teachers in students’ success

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Human Rights, and Religious and Minority Affairs, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah, has underscored the importance of joint efforts by parents, teachers, and the private sector in fostering students’ development and success during an annual parent’s day and prize distribution ceremony at Pakistan International Public School and Boys’ College.

The minister highlighted the collaboration between the private sector and the provincial government to enhance education quality, emphasising the responsibility of both sectors in providing the best education for the younger generation. .

Arshad Hussain Shah commended the dedication of teachers and students and emphasised that education goes beyond textbooks and exams, focusing on character building, positive thinking, and guiding students towards a secure future.