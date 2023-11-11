Mushaal, OMS chairman discuss women empowerment within Islamic guidelines

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Mushaal Hussein Mullick called on Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars and Secretary General of the Muslim World League in Riyadh. During the meeting, they discussed several issues concerning women’s empowerment within Islamic guidelines, said Mushaal Mullick in a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the social media post, both of them shared common goals for working towards interfaith harmony, peace building, fostering unity, inclusivity, and the rights of human beings regardless of caste, colour and creed. Ms Mushaal apprised Muhammad Issa of her ministry’s 100-day plan to create more economic uplifting of women, trans-genders and minorities.

She appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for enhancing the role of women in the field of sustained development. She appreciated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for always standing with the plight of oppressed Kashmiris and hoped that a day would come when peace would prevail in the world.

Both of them called upon the international community to fulfill its obligations in addressing the appalling calamities unfolding in Gaza. They strongly condemned the remarks made by a minister of the Israeli occupation government, which included a threat to detonate a nuclear bomb in the Gaza Strip.

In the end, both reiterated the longstanding ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on the basis of strong religious, social, economic and people to people ties. They reaffirmed their stance on inclusivity, regional connectivity and geo-economic strategies.