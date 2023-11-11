My Hero and Your Zero

In many societies worldwide, including Pakistan and Asia, a recurring pattern emerges in the veneration of heroes. Our personal heroes, often political leaders or prominent figures, are consistently elevated as virtuous paragons, seemingly flawless and adorned with a multitude of commendable qualities. This idealisation often finds its roots in cultural norms and deeply ingrained practices. A vivid illustration from Pakistan lies in the reverence bestowed upon political leaders. In a nation characterised by a rich tapestry of political figures, their supporters tend to perceive these leaders through a rosy lens, frequently excusing their mistakes. Even in the face of governance errors or questionable decisions, these leaders are shielded from criticism and held above reproach. When our cherished heroes make a blunder, we tend to rush to their defense, weaving intricate excuses and explanations to preserve their reputations. However, when the heroes of others make even minor mistakes, we swiftly demonise their actions and attribute them to malevolent intentions.

This bias extends to political opponents in Pakistan, who are often portrayed as malevolent forces with malicious intentions, irrespective of the extent of their mistakes. The hero-worship culture has given rise to a political landscape marked by unwavering loyalty and fierce polarisation, often neglecting nuanced, objective analysis. A similar phenomenon is observed in the reverence for religious figures, bordering on hero-worship. The profound personal devotion and faith attached to these figures lead to any perceived flaw or mistake being swiftly rationalised.

Society would greatly benefit from adopting an objective viewpoint that values questioning, healthy debate, and the acknowledgment that even our most esteemed heroes are, at the end of the day, human beings susceptible to making mistakes. Additionally, it’s crucial to remember that even those we perceive as villains may possess virtues or positive qualities. Few individuals are entirely virtuous or bereft of redeeming characteristics. Human nature, complex by its very essence, encompasses a tapestry of virtues and vices within all of us. It is unwise even to completely dismiss any positive qualities in one’s nation’s enemies. However, when it pertains to individuals within your own nation, it’s inappropriate to label someone as a traitor or entirely lacking in virtue. A more reasonable approach is to acknowledge that someone admired by others might possess fewer visionary qualities and decision-making abilities. Furthermore, it’s important not to cast those revered by others as villains. In essence, all individuals within your nation can be considered as heroes, even if your own personal hero holds a special place in your regard.

Demonstrating generosity extends beyond the mere act of dispensing money or material resources. It reflects the depth and virtue of one’s personality. True generosity encompasses openness and appreciation, not only for one’s friends and allies but also for opponents or those with differing viewpoints. It’s a hallmark of nations and individuals with healthy moral values to have the courage and magnanimity to recognise and appreciate the good qualities in others, even when they may hold opposing views or interests. A society or individual embodying such moral greatness possesses the unique ability to transcend biases and personal animosities, fostering understanding and contributing to a more harmonious and compassionate society. In political discourse, it’s commendable when leaders or individuals from different ideological backgrounds can acknowledge the merits of their opponents’ policies or actions. Such openness and appreciation, even when in direct opposition, can foster a more constructive and less polarised political landscape.

Heroes should also take on the responsibility of reminding their followers that, despite their good intentions and visionary qualities, they are still human beings. They should acknowledge the possibility of making errors and exercising poor judgment. This act of self-awareness and transparency can elevate them from mere figures of admiration to true heroes and statesmen. It’s important for heroes to recognise that this kind of acknowledgment can contribute to the establishment of a society that fosters harmony and progress. It humanises their leadership, making it more relatable and relieves the burden of unattainable perfection. It creates a culture that values humility and openness, ultimately paving the way for a more amicable and prosperous society. In essence, embracing openness and appreciation for opponents or those with differing views reflects not only moral greatness but also a commitment to a broader, more inclusive understanding of humanity.

In conclusion, the prevailing inclination to idolise our heroes while vilifying others is deeply ingrained in human nature, often shaped by cultural norms and upbringing. Overcoming this challenge necessitates the promotion of critical thinking, media literacy, and an open, constructive discourse that respects diverse viewpoints. It calls for the recognition of the inherent complexity of all individuals, the establishment of a culture of accountability, and the transcending of the limitations of confirmation bias and partisanship. This path leads to a more harmonious and empathetic society where individuals and ideas are assessed based on their merits, rather than through the lens of preconceived biases.