Naqvi inspects Pindi Ring Road project, orders timely completion

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday made his third visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road project in the past 25 days. Conducting an aerial tour of the entire 38-km route, he meticulously inspected the Khasala Khurd Adiala Interchange site and assessed the progress of earthwork, said a handout issued here on Friday. Colonel Ayaz of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) provided a comprehensive briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi, highlighting that heavy machinery for the Rawalpindi Ring Road construction had arrived, and the project was advancing at a rapid pace. The construction of subways, drainage channels, and roads section had commenced, with the allotted land for the project fully handed over to the contractor. Nespak has also supplied the necessary drawings related to the project. CM Naqvi issued pertinent instructions to Commissioner Rawalpindi and FWO officials, emphasising the need for swift completion of the Ring Road project. He underscored that the expedited completion of the ring road would significantly enhance convenience for the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. During the briefing, it was informed that the Rawalpindi Ring Road spans 38.3-km with six lanes. The construction had commenced on the Banth and Chuck Bailey Interchange of the Ring Road. Present on the occasion were Rawalpindi Commissioner, RPO, CPO, Deputy Commissioner, and FWO officials.