Naqvi visits Raiwind Tablighi Jamaat congregation

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the annual International Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Raiwind early in the morning and huddled up with Maulana Ahmad Laat, Mian Ahsan, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwaar Ghani, Maulvi Amer and others to review arrangements for the annual gathering.
The CM instructed the CCPO and commissioner about the arrangements and noted that CCTV cameras had been installed along with deployment of additional patrolling police.
Similarly, the number of traffic wardens had been increased for smooth flow of traffic. All departments are ensuring excellent arrangements and foolproof security with the best coordination, he added.
Additionally, lights had also been properly arranged around the congregation; he said and concluded that those who spread the religion of Allah are earning both the religion and the world.
Maulana Ahmad Laat, offering prayers during the gathering, focused on the unity of the Islamic world, the elevation of Islam and the promotion of peace and stability. Commending the Punjab government’s efforts, the ulema expressed gratitude for arrangements made for the annual congregation, expected to draw half a million attendees.
Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Auqaf and DIG (Operations) were also present.
CM takes notice of markets’ closure
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of unwarranted closure of markets and shops in certain areas of the city.
He clarified that as of today (Nov 10), no directive had been issued by the Punjab government to shut down markets and shops.
He said that in the wake of worsening smog situation, a decision had been made to close shops and markets on Saturday, Nov 11. “On a personal note and on behalf of the Punjab government, I express gratitude to the business community for their cooperation in this matter,” he added.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasised that addressing smog was a collective national responsibility. “We all must collaborate to enhance the livability of Lahore and other cities. Support for the government’s initiatives is crucial, and by working together, we can effectively combat this environmental challenge,” he concluded.
CM, IG pin promotion badges on five police officers
A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Office here on Friday to pin promotion badges on police officers promoted as superintendent of police (SP).
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar pinned the promotion badges on newly promoted five assistant superintendents of police.
Among the officers promoted to the position of SP were Salman Zafar, Taimoor Khan, Bushra Nisar, Sidra Khan and Munazza Karamat.
The Chief Minister felicitated the officers and said that promotion was the right of police officers which had been given to them. He said that the promoted officers were expected to serve the people and hoped that they would utilise their capabilities for the purpose.
Additional IG Special Branch, Capital City Police officer Lahore and other police officers attended the ceremony, besides families of the promoted officers.