Naqvi visits Raiwind Tablighi Jamaat congregation

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the annual International Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Raiwind early in the morning and huddled up with Maulana Ahmad Laat, Mian Ahsan, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwaar Ghani, Maulvi Amer and others to review arrangements for the annual gathering.

The CM instructed the CCPO and com­missioner about the arrangements and noted that CCTV cameras had been in­stalled along with deployment of addi­tional patrolling police.

Similarly, the number of traffic war­dens had been increased for smooth flow of traffic. All departments are en­suring excellent arrangements and fool­proof security with the best coordina­tion, he added.

Additionally, lights had also been prop­erly arranged around the congregation; he said and concluded that those who spread the religion of Allah are earning both the religion and the world.

Maulana Ahmad Laat, offering prayers during the gathering, focused on the uni­ty of the Islamic world, the elevation of Islam and the promotion of peace and stability. Commending the Punjab gov­ernment’s efforts, the ulema expressed gratitude for arrangements made for the annual congregation, expected to draw half a million attendees.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Auqaf and DIG (Operations) were also present.

CM takes notice of markets’ closure

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mo­hsin Naqvi has taken notice of unwar­ranted closure of markets and shops in certain areas of the city.

He clarified that as of today (Nov 10), no directive had been issued by the Pun­jab government to shut down markets and shops.

He said that in the wake of worsen­ing smog situation, a decision had been made to close shops and markets on Sat­urday, Nov 11. “On a personal note and on behalf of the Punjab government, I express gratitude to the business com­munity for their cooperation in this mat­ter,” he added.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister em­phasised that addressing smog was a collective national responsibility. “We all must collaborate to enhance the livabili­ty of Lahore and other cities. Support for the government’s initiatives is crucial, and by working together, we can effec­tively combat this environmental chal­lenge,” he concluded.

CM, IG pin promotion badges on five police officers

A ceremony was held at the Chief Min­ister’s Office here on Friday to pin pro­motion badges on police officers pro­moted as superintendent of police (SP).

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mo­hsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar pinned the promotion badges on newly promot­ed five assistant superintendents of po­lice.

Among the officers promoted to the position of SP were Salman Zafar, Tai­moor Khan, Bushra Nisar, Sidra Khan and Munazza Karamat.

The Chief Minister felicitated the of­ficers and said that promotion was the right of police officers which had been given to them. He said that the promoted officers were expected to serve the peo­ple and hoped that they would utilise their capabilities for the purpose.

Additional IG Special Branch, Capital City Police officer Lahore and other po­lice officers attended the ceremony, be­sides families of the promoted officers.