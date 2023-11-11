Why Pakistan came into existence? We know that its creation was a tumultuous event taking place at a time when British colonialism was gradually crumbling and India’s Hindu majority and Muslim minority were at loggerheads. The unending discussion by right and left still goes on with regard to the objectives behind the formation and fissures which formed Pakistan. Both of them, the right and left have extreme views. The rightest view that the objective of Islamic state is the imposition of theocracy upon all Muslims in their daily life is extremist view in the same vein as the leftist or the Secular view who out rightly negates the concept of two nation theory.

It is a matter of pity and apathy that both afore stated extremist views have damaged Pakistan apart from creating strong rift between left and right who follow zealously their views and even abuse each other, and so the rift goes on despite of lapse of seventy five years

Likewise since from inception of Pakistan, we have faced numerous issues of language, ethnicity, and nationalism so much so we lost East Pakistan. Had we sit together with vision and conscious effort, we would have resolved all the differences. Even still we are not sitting with all concerned taking them into confidence. A truth commission is needed to be formed by the state institutions who are responsible for the protection of sovereignty and integrity of the country in order to develop a Grand National consensus. It is high time to take the challenge of national integration seriously in order to avoid the sense of deprivation which is being deepened with each passing day. The internal contradictions can be dangerous in the times ahead.

What issues need resolution? Apart from differences on minor issues, the fundamental issues which need the immediate resolution include the raison d’etre of Pakistan; Provincial and regional autonomy; Economic and Social Justice; Governance and state Structure. It is only through conscious effort by all stake holders that we can resolve these issues in order to set Pakistan on track that leads to progress and prosperity. It was equally essential to grant the provincial autonomy to Bengal, Punjab, Kashmir, Sind, NWFP (KP), Baluchistan, and all independent tribal regions including Gilgit and Baltastan. We cannot shut our eyes over the stark reality that it was the economic disparity between the two parts, the hegemony of the west Pakistani ruling elite over Eastern Pakistan that soured the relationship between the two which led to the formation of Bangladesh.

If today Baluchistan bleeds the reason is obvious that we are not making conscious effort to grant the Baluchis their due legitimate rights devolving legislative and financial responsibilities allowing them to self-govern. We ignored Gilgit-Baltastan by not making conscious effort since independence from Dogra Raj on 1st November, 1947. Had we opened our heart for these people they would have enjoyed the real fruits of independence. Though Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order 2009 is a commendable step in the right direction yet much is still needed to be done to manifest the true aspirations of these people.

The main thrust behind Pakistan Movement was the elimination of exploitation of middle and working classes, and of farmers, and to establish such a prosperous state on the principles of equity and justice whereby People from varied religions, sects could harmonise their relationship in such a manner that it could become one nation This very concept of state is evident from famous speech of 11th August, 1947 whereby Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah categorically declared that, ‘ you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your churches and mosques’ that has nothing to do with the business of the state.’ In contrast to this view of Quaid, Orthodox Mulah carries self-created ideology of Pakistan whereby majority religious people shall have right to impose Sharaih upon Muslim citizens turning the state into theocracy.

In the backdrop of struggle to protect social and cultural heritage, we needed to harmonise our heritage in accordance with the learning and scientific principles of modern and scientific principles harmonising them so as to take the journey of development for new era nevertheless we did not pay heed to the same in result thereof our society developed as ill cultured, and ill-mannered rigid and extremist bereft of tolerance and brotherhood which are the real teachings of Islam.

