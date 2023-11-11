Nawaz wins property case, Shehbaz woos Balochistan leaders

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Friday directed the authorities to return the confiscated assets and property owned by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.

AC-IJudge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, ordered the respondents to return 1,650-Kanal land in Lahore, bank accounts, property and luxury vehicles, confiscated by them, to the former prime minister. The court took the decision when it was told that Nawaz Sharif had traveled abroad for his medical treatment with the court’s permission. The judge observed that non-bailable arrest warrants against Nawaz Sharif were issued by the court instead of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

He said that the court had already withdrawn arrest warrants after the former prime minister surrendered before it. It may be mentioned here that the accountability court had declared former prime minister as absconder in October 2020 due to his continuous non-appearance in the Toshakhana case and also ordered to confiscate his property. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Sayed Yousaf Raza Gilani was also named in Toshakhana reference filed by NAB. The NAB had alleged the accused of receiving luxury vehicles from Toshakhana during the regime of PPP. In a bid to fortify the party’s presence in Balochistan ahead of the February 8 polls, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) president Mian Shehbaz Sharif had a meeting on Friday with influential Balochistan political figure Nawabzada Mir Haji Lashkari Raesani, extending an invitation for him to join the party.

The meeting took place at the PMLN’s central secretariat in Model Town Lahore and was also attended by Mir Humayun Kurd and other leaders. Upon their arrival, Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed Haji Lashkari Raisani and the accompanying leaders. The meeting delved into the overall political landscape of the country, during which Shehbaz Sharif, expressing a desire to unite all political forces, including those from Balochistan, urged Haji Lashkari Raisani to align with the Muslim League (N). Raisani, appreciative of the invitation, conveyed his intention to consult with colleagues and friends before making a decision. In the upcoming week, PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Balochistan, where he plans to engage with various politicians to explore potential election alliances with like-minded parties. During the conversation with Raesani, Shehbaz Sharif underscored his belief that the development of Balochistan is synonymous with the progress of Pakistan. He emphasised that Nawaz Sharif has consistently prioritised the development and rights of the people in Balochistan. He highlighted the significance of the Gwadar port and CPEC project as a game changer for Balochistan while mentioning his efforts during his tenure as prime minister, including laying the foundation of a Danish School in the region. Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of youth education and skill development in the overall development process. He expressed a commitment that if given another opportunity by God Almighty, the PML-N would ensure Balochistan receives a historic share in the development projects. Haji Lashkari Raisani commended Mian Nawaz Sharif’s services and vision for the country’s development and congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on the success of the rally at Minar Pakistan on October 21. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has announced an extension for the submission of applications from candidates seeking tickets for the upcoming general elections, according to a party spokesperson. Candidates now have the opportunity to submit their applications for tickets until November 20, as conveyed by the spokesperson. This decision was prompted by factors such as smog, a partial lockdown, and bank holidays, as stated by the party representative. The Party Secretariat in Model Town is designated for the submission of applications. Applicants are required to accompany their submissions with fees in the form of a bank draft, online transfer, or bank deposit as no cash would be accepted in this regard. The spokesperson warned of strict actions against both the providers and recipients involved in any form of cash transactions. It is noteworthy that the initial deadline for ticket applications had been set for Nov 10 by the PML-N.