NHMP issues traffic updates for major national highways

LAHORE - The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) issued traffic updates for major national highways and motorways on Friday. NHMP’s public relations officer said that M-4 Motorway’s hard shoulder is closed near Shamkot (54-km) north due to a damaged fuel tanker. The recent updates at Lahore- Islamabad M-2 Motorway were reported that the road is closed near Kalar Kahar Service Area Slipway (241-km) north due to a car accident. The road at N-5 Highway was closed at Bhatainagar Bridge (157- km) due to a public outcry, he added. The M-2 Motorway was reported slippery between Kot Momin (162-km) and Tallah (213-km) due to rain. The traffic on N-5 Highway has been diverted (148 km) north to Jamshoro and (162-km) south of Hyderabad due to road closure at Bhatainagar Bridge. The drivers are advised to be cautious and use alternative routes where possible. The commuters are urged to stay tuned to FM-95 for latest updates regarding diversions and road closures at various locations of motorways.