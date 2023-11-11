Over 1,000kg spoiled meat, over 550kg coffee seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority have swiftly taken action against the sales of spoiled meat and substandard coffee, as reported by a handout issued here on Friday.
During the operation, the authority’s teams conducted raids on a butcher’s shop at Jameel Chowk, resulting in the seizure of over 1,000kg of unfit meat and the subsequent arrest of the butcher.
Another operation targeted a coffee factory in the Hazar Khawani area, leading to the confiscation of over 550kg of substandard coffee. The factory owner was also fined.
The director general commended the recent raids against malpractices and asked officials to continue vigilance to curb such activities.