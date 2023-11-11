Saturday, November 11, 2023
Over 1,000kg spoiled meat, over 550kg coffee seized in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Au­thority have swiftly taken action against the sales of spoiled meat and substandard coffee, as reported by a handout issued here on Friday.

During the operation, the authority’s teams con­ducted raids on a butcher’s shop at Jameel Chowk, resulting in the seizure of over 1,000kg of unfit meat and the subsequent arrest of the butcher.

Another operation targeted a coffee factory in the Hazar Khawani area, leading to the confiscation of over 550kg of substandard coffee. The factory own­er was also fined.

The director general commended the recent raids against malpractices and asked officials to continue vigilance to curb such activities.

Our Staff Reporter

