Over 1,000kg spoiled meat, over 550kg coffee seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Au­thority have swiftly taken action against the sales of spoiled meat and substandard coffee, as reported by a handout issued here on Friday.

During the operation, the authority’s teams con­ducted raids on a butcher’s shop at Jameel Chowk, resulting in the seizure of over 1,000kg of unfit meat and the subsequent arrest of the butcher.

Another operation targeted a coffee factory in the Hazar Khawani area, leading to the confiscation of over 550kg of substandard coffee. The factory own­er was also fined.

The director general commended the recent raids against malpractices and asked officials to continue vigilance to curb such activities.