Pak Army sets up four medical units in NW

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Army in assistance with Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has established four medical units in North Waziristan to facilitate the population of this far-flung area.

The mobile units, prepared under the CSR were equipped with lab tests systems, ECG, Ultrasound and blood pressure testing systems. A team of specialist doctors including lady doctors and para-medical staff have been deployed at these medical units to provide medical cover to the local people.

In charge medical units said, initially, the medical units were established in Gardai and Shewa areas of North Waziristan that would later be extended to other areas. Reason behind establishing these medical units was to provide better medical facilities to the locals at their doorstep.

So far 402 patients including 129 male, 77 female and 96 children have been provided medical cover through these medical units. Apart from treatment, the locals were also provided awareness regarding preemptive measures against diseases and free of charge medicines at these medical units.

The area elders were highly obliged to the Pakistan Army for providing them with the best possible medical facilities at their doorstep.