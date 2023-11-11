PAK vs ENG: England win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

England on Saturday won the toss against Pakistan and asked their opponents to bowl first in their last group stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

Pakistan still have an opportunity to conclude their campaign with 10 points, but their net run-rate is a cause for concern. To surpass the Kiwis, they require a substantial victory against England.

Now that the Green Shirts will have to bowl first, they need to dismiss England for 50 runs and chase the target in two overs or 100 runs in three overs.

On the other hand, England enter the match with their own goals as the team have to secure their position in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

England and Pakistan have encountered each other in ten matches in the ICC ODI World Cup. Out of these 10 games, England has emerged victorious in four, while Pakistan has triumphed on five occasions. One match concluded without a result.

The highest total posted by England is 334 runs, while the highest score achieved by Pakistan is 348 when these two teams have clashed in the WC. Pakistan's lowest total is 134, and England's lowest is 165 in this prestigious event.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata might favour the batsmen. Therefore, a high-scoring encounter is anticipated on a pitch that offers value for players skilled in stroke-making. As the game progresses, spinners will seek to exploit the conditions. Opting to bowl first could prove to be a prudent decision at Eden Gardens.

Lineups

England: Jonny Bairstow, David Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, S Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf